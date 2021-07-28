Man arrested after stabbing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the City of Huntington, a man was arrested on malicious wounding charges after a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Huntington Police responded to the 2900 block of 4th Avenue around midnight, where a man reported that he had been stabbed in both hands by another man.
Robert Dylan Zickefoose, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.