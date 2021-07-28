Man arrested after stabbing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the City of Huntington, a man was arrested on malicious wounding charges after a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Huntington Police responded to the 2900 block of 4th Avenue around midnight, where a man reported that he had been stabbed in both hands by another man.

Robert Dylan Zickefoose, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.