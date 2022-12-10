(Photo credit: Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit)

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man was arrested for drug crimes in the Fort Gay area of West Virginia.

Sheriff Thompson says Wayne County deputies responded to a call about a man passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in view.

Deputies allegedly found Walter Collie with a sellable amount of methamphetamine as well as handguns and money, Sheriff Thompson says.

Walter was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Pseudoephedrine Altered.