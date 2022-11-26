JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges.

Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says.

“The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JSCO says in a Facebook post. “Such is the case with Cory Joseph Raines.”

Raines was charged with brandishing, domestic battery and domestic assault. JCSO says Raines was taken into custody during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Mr. Raines has found himself yet again housed in a gated community for the holidays after being arrested for Brandishing, Domestic Battery, and Domestic Assault,” JSCO says in their Facebook post. “Oh, and BTW…..Happy Thanksgiving!”