MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force made the largest crystal methamphetamine bust in county history on Feb. 24.

Law enforcement says they found one pound of meth in Wilson’s possession. (Photo courtesy Major Crimes Task Force)

Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights was arrested on drug charges after an operation the Task Force began on Feb. 22. Agents began the investigation after receiving information about a possible large delivery of crystal methamphetamine.

Wilson allegedly delivered one pound of crystal methamphetamine to a residence in Tupper Plains. Law enforcement said they recovered drugs and took Wilson into custody after seeing Wilson driving near State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains around 8 p.m.

Wilson was charged with two first-degree felonies of Possession of Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Methamphetamine. If convicted, the large amount of drugs Wilson allegedly trafficked will classify him as a major drug offender in Ohio.

The involved Major Task Force includes Ohio highway patrol, sheriff’s offices of Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs counties and police departments in Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville.

“Agents worked long hours for several days leading up to this bust. Hopefully, the next person who is thinking about bringing drugs into our county will think twice after seeing a case like this.” Sheriff Wood said. “I would like to congratulate all involved for a job well done.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County prosecutors’ offices are also part of the Major Task Force.

Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said, “The Task Force has taken another dealer and a large amount of drugs off Meigs County streets, and our community is better and safer because of their tireless efforts in cases like this.”

Will is being held at the Middleport Jail until his arraignment in Meigs County Court.