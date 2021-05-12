DEVELOPING STORY: Man arrested in Williamson for shooting 16 times in a residential area

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Williamson, West Virginia after an “active shooter” incident.
The Williamson Police Department says that Andrew Hicks allegedly took 16 shots in a residential area and at responding officers. He has been charged with 10 counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, 4 counts of attempted murder (of officers), obstructing an officer, and battery of an officer.
