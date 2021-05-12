Countdown to Tax Day
DEVELOPING STORY: Man arrested in Williamson for shooting 16 times in a residential area

Crime

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Williamson Police Department

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Williamson, West Virginia after an “active shooter” incident.

The Williamson Police Department says that Andrew Hicks allegedly took 16 shots in a residential area and at responding officers. He has been charged with 10 counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, 4 counts of attempted murder (of officers), obstructing an officer, and battery of an officer.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

