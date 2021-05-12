DEVELOPING STORY: Man arrested in Williamson for shooting 16 times in a residential area

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a man has been found guilty on several charges in connection to a double homicide trial.

The sheriff's office says the jury has found Lonnie Sheets guilty of two counts of Complicity to Aggravated Murder with firearm specifications; one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification; one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification; and one count of tampering with evidence.