Man arrested with several charges, including assault on an officer

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested and charged with several charges, including larceny, fleeing a scene and assault of an officer in Mingo County.

Mingo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Richard D. Smoots of Isaban was caught at Frazier Creek Mining property allegedly trying to steal $15,000 in cable line and $800 worth of insulators on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Smoots is charged with Fleeing on Foot, Battery on an Officer, Assault on an Officer, Obstructing an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Adulterated Pseudoephedrine, Trespassing on Mining Property, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy to commit a Felony.