CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Tony Hazlett with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) reports that officers responded to shots fired in a parking lot in the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way on Thursday around 4:52 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly learned multiple shots were fired and a possible suspect allegedly ran into a nearby business.

Officers later detained two subjects and recovered firearms, according to Lt. Hazlett.

A front door of a building was allegedly damaged from gunfire. No one was injured, and this was an isolated incident, according to CPD.

Kevin Gerard Denson, 35, of Charleston, was charged with being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Kevin Gerard Denson. (Photo courtesy of CPD)

CPD is working with the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office, and more charges could be pending.

CPD made it clear there was no threat or concern to the Charleston Regatta zone area.

CPD DISCLAIMER: Kevin Gerard Denson is presumed innocent until such time he is convicted in a court of law.