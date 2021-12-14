Man charged after traveling to Webster County in attempt to solicit underage girl

CAMDEN ON GAULEY, WV (WBOY) — A man has been charged after traveling to Webster County in an attempt to solicit an underage girl.

On Dec. 11, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department learned that an adult man had been “actively soliciting” a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl “for sex or other illegal acts using the internet,” according to a criminal complaint.

Owen Gragg

Deputies located Owen Gragg, 25, of Marlinton, at The Brothers of the Wheel parking lot on Webster Road in Camden on Gauley which is where Gragg told the person he believed to be a juvenile female he would meet her, deputies said.

In a post-Miranda interview, Gragg told deputies he was messaging the girl “about sexual matters including unprotected sex and explicit photos,” according to the complaint.

Gragg has been charged with travelling to engage a minor in sexual activity, soliciting a minor via computer and attempted third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.