Man charged in violent robbery of 75-year-old woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been charged with robbery stemming from an incident that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart in New Boston on July 8, 2021.

A 75-year old woman contacted the sheriff’s office on August 10, 2021 saying that a suspect struck her with his truck and a shopping cart and stole her purse. She sustained several injuries during the incident and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center to be treated.

The victim also said that her credit card had been used at Kroger in Wheelersburg on the same date as the robbery.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office requested the original report from the New Boston Police Department, and detectives started their own investigation, which led to identifying the suspect using surveillance videos from Walmart and Kroger.

Detectives located the vehicle the suspect used during the robbery at his last-known address in Wheelersburg, Ohio on Monday. They found evidence related to the robbery during their investigation, and they also learned that the suspect had been arrested in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

34-year-old Robert G. Porter, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, is being held at the Western Regional Jail, and he was said to have been wearing the same clothing he wore the day of the robbery when he was arrested in West Virginia.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant for Mr. Porter’s arrest from Portsmouth Municipal Court, and a holder was placed on Mr. Porter at Western Regional Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Mr. Porter has been charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony. A probation violation warrant has also been issued for Porter’s arrest, and he is being held without bond.