DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Chief Brain Oxley with the Dunbar Police Department says a man was arrested for obstruction after he charged at an officer during a traffic stop.

Oxley says a police officer attempted to stop Simon Zekariyas, of St. Albans, but the man kept driving before stopping at 12th Street and Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar. Upon stopping, Zekariyas allegedly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer while screaming.

Oxley says the officer told Zekariyas to stop, which he did briefly, before charging and screaming at the officer again.

Oxley reports that the officer took Zekariyas into custody for obstruction. He was later arraigned in Dunbar Municipal Court, where he posted bond.