Man faces charges after exposing himself to traffic

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies arrested a man yesterday after he allegedly stood on the side of the road screaming obscenities and exposing himself to traffic.

Malcolm Meade Jr., 33, faces charges including disorderly conduct, public intoxication and pedestrian in a roadway after being arrested by the One Stop Gas Station in Justice Addition yesterday.

The Logan County Deputy Zach Lilly responded to the scene receiving calls of a male standing in the road screaming obscenities and exposing his genitals to oncoming traffic.

Upon arrival, Lilly says he found Meade still blocking traffic and placed him under arrest.