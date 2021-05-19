Man faces charges after stealing cruiser, injuring deputy

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is in custody after allegedly stealing a Mason County Deputy’s cruiser and running over the deputy.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies attempted to serve misdemeanor and felony warrants on Johnnie Scott Hall, he allegedly got into the driver’s seat of Cpl. Jeremy Ferrell’s cruiser.

Ferrell says as he grabbed Hall’s arm, the suspect allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Ferrell’s right foot and leg.

Deputies arrested Hall after an eight-hour manhunt.

Ferrell received minor injuries to his foot and leg and is expected to make a full recovery.