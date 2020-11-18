Man faces drug charges in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An anonymous tip leads to a Chapmanville man facing drug charges.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials say Dallas Bryant, 59, of Chapmanville was placed under arrest after Deputies followed a tip to Bryant’s home, where they saw two other men along with Bryant in the home on Meadow Ridge Drive.

Deputies searched the residence and discovered a safe in one of the bedrooms, where a clear plastic baggy containing Meth and $3,211 in cash were found. They also found a Winchester rifle in another part of the house.

The Logan County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center ran a criminal background check on Bryant and found out he a prohibited person due to being convicted of a felony back in 2015 for delivery of a controlled substance.

Bryant was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

The defendant is incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.