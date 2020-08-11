Man faces federal charges of threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man alleging he threatened a Kanawha County Circuit Judge.

Keith Lessard, 40, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, faces federal charges of alleging he mailed threatening communications to the judge as a scheme to extort money.

Lessard allegedly threatened to claim the judge engaged in illegal prosecutorial misconduct in a 2010 case against Lessard. At the time, she served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Kanawha County.

Lessard faces up to two years in prison, if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, there is no evidence supporting Lessard’s claims of illegal conduct on the part of the Assistant Prosecutor.

“Any threat to any member of the judiciary is taken very seriously,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “I commend the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for conducting the thorough investigation which led to Lessard’s arrest today.”

