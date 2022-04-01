UPDATE (April 1, 2022 at 4:36 p.m.): The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced James William Crabtree was apprehended.

The suspect was quickly apprehended after Sheriff John Kirk received a tip and contacted Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith.

Sheriff Kirk thanked the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and the public for assistance in the case.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — James William Crabtree is wanted for First-Degree Assault and First-Degree Burglary for alleged involvement in a stabbing on Friday at Riverfront Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 298-2828 or 911.

The Sheriff’s Office says Crabtree is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.