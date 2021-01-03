Man in custody after woman found dead in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead from a stabbing on Sunday morning in Nicholas County.

Dispatchers say the woman was found dead around 8:46 a.m. after stabbing incident that happened in the 11000 block of Turnpike Road in Drennen, West Virginia.

One man is currently in custody but has not been arraigned yet.

The relationship between the woman and the man is currently unknown and no names have been released yet.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

