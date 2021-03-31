Man in stable condition after Charleston shooting

Countdown to Tax Day
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One man is in stable condition after being shot in Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department found Gary L. Martin, 37, of Charleston lying on the ground in between two residences after responding to reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave. last evening at approximately 9:50 p.m..

Martin says he was in the back yard of a residence when he heard a gunshot. Martin says he began running toward 3rd Avenue as the suspect continued shooting at him.

Martin received one gunshot wound in the arm and two in the leg and was transported to a local hospital. Officers say Martin was unsure why anyone would shoot at him and was unable to give a description of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-8111 or
Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

