Man issues threats against Elkins hospital over missed appointments

ELKINS, WV (WBOY) — A man who missed several doctor’s appointments at Davis Medical Center in Elkins made several threats against the facility after being told the doctor’s schedule was full for the rest of the day.

Michael Steiger

According to Elkin Police Officers, Michael Steiger, 57, was charged with making threats of terrorist acts, following an incident on April 7.

In a waiting room, Steiger was overheard saying: “I’m starting to get angry, angry to the point of shooting and killing everyone,” according to his criminal complaint.

While being escorted out of the hospital by security, Steiger asked for a propane tank, because he wanted to blow something up, security officers told police.

Steiger has been charged in the past with carrying a loaded handgun in a public place and for manufacturing and selling a weapon without a handle, officers detailed in his complaint.

Steiger is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with cash-only bail set at $35,000.