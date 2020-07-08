West Virginia man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in wife’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man accepted a plea deal today for the murder of his wife.
James Michael Kiser, of Kenna, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the murder of his wife Crystal Kiser. He was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served.
A Kanawha County grand jury indicted James Kiser in November for his wife death.
The 37-year-old woman was first reported missing in August. She had been staying with her grandmother in Sissonville. Prosecutors say Kiser’s husband killed her after she told him she wanted a divorce following years of abuse.
Police discovered her body in a shallow grave in Kentuck, West Virginia in September after James Kiser confessed to killing her.
