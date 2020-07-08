West Virginia man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in wife’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man accepted a plea deal today for the murder of his wife.

James Michael Kiser, of Kenna, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the murder of his wife Crystal Kiser. He was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted James Kiser in November for his wife death.

The 37-year-old woman was first reported missing in August. She had been staying with her grandmother in Sissonville. Prosecutors say Kiser’s husband killed her after she told him she wanted a divorce following years of abuse.

Police discovered her body in a shallow grave in Kentuck, West Virginia in September after James Kiser confessed to killing her.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories