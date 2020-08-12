Man pleads guilty to intent to distribute

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Terrell Hatch, 28, of Akron pleaded guilty after officers found two backpacks containing marijuana and more than four pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Hatch admitted at the plea hearing he intended to distribute the methamphetamine in Parkersburg.

The search came after the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force received a tip on Feb. 25, 2019, a large load of drugs was being delivered to an apartment on Staunton Avenue.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. that evening, uniformed Parkersburg officers observed a GMC Terrain with Ohio license plates pull into the alley behind Staunton Avenue. Police say the vehicle, driven by Hatch, parked directly behind the apartment.

After making contact with Hatch, police say he claimed to be there to visit his girlfriend, but he could not tell them where she lived. Police then conducted the vehicle search after Hatch admitted to having marijuana, police say.

Hatch faces five to 40 years in prison and at least four years of supervised release when he is sentenced on Dec. 9.

