Man sentenced for child sex abuse in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says a Point Pleasant man was convicted and sentenced today in the Circuit Court of Mason County.

61-year-old Charles Anthony Walden was convicted of one count of sexual abuse by a custodian or other person in a position of trust.

He was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of at least 10 years (up to 20 years) in prison. He is also subject to 10 years of extended supervision, and he must register as a sex offender for life.

The Point Pleasant Police Department investigated this case.