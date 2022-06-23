LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Logan County resident was sentenced today for federal wiretapping charges related to secretly recording a video of a woman engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents and statements, Randall Dwight Holden II, 33, admitted he secretly recorded a woman performing sexual acts in her Logan County home on Nov. 25, 2017. He later uploaded the video without the victim’s knowledge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ reports that Holden secretly recorded several other videos of the victim and posted the footage online without her knowledge.

Holden was sentenced on Thursday to two years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for prohibited interception of oral communications. Holden was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the FBI.

