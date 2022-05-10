HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a Huntington man was sentenced to time served and supervised release on Tuesday for possessing a firebomb.

According to court documents and statements, Daniel Justin Watts, 36, made an improvised flammable device, widely known as a “Molotov cocktail.”

Watts admitted he ignited and threw the bomb onto his porch, causing a fire. He also admitted he did not register the device with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies and county firefighters allegedly encountered Watts during the incident.

Watts was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2017, according to the DOJ. Watts was sentenced to three years of supervised release once he finishes the supervised released term for his 2017 conviction.

Agencies involved in this case include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.