Man shot after allegedly breaking into Scioto County home

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County man faces charges after he allegedly fought a woman for a handgun after breaking into her home.

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested Brandon N. Barrett of Portsmouth and charged him with aggravated burglary.

On March 1, a woman says she woke up in her home located in the 100 block of Dunlap Road after hearing a noise. She says she then found Barrett inside her home and ran back to her bedroom to retrieve a firearm.

The suspect allegedly followed the woman into her bedroom and she fired one shot towards him. Barrett and the woman then allegedly fought over the handgun. The woman says she escaped and ran outside to a neighbor’s home.

During an interview with the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau, Barrett says he had been shot during the altercation and was then transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The suspect was treated and released. He is currently at the Scioto County Jail.

The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Detective Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.