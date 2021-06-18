Man shot multiple times in Charleston

Crime
(File/Getty)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times overnight outside of a city bar.

The shooting was first reported just after 2:30 Friday morning outside of the Empty Glass Tavern in Charleston’s East End. Police on scene say a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on a suspect. Anyone with information should contact Charleston Police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

