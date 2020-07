CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police responded to a reported stabbing Friday morning.

Dispatchers tell 13 News, the call came in around 5 A.M. of a man stabbed in the area of Lee St. West.

After arriving on scene, officers arrested the man for having an outstanding warrant.

Dispatchers say the man’s injury is minor and he is being treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Charleston Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.