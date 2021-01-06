Man taken into custody, indicted for 2011 murder

Josiah Mathews accused of several counts of murder and assault (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost)

URBANA, OH (WOWK) — A man has been indicted in connection with a 2011 murder in Urbana, Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi say Josiah Mathews, of Springfield, was indicted Monday, Jan. 5, by a grand jury in the Champaign County Court of Common Pleas.

Mathews faces several charges against him, including aggravated murder, three counts of murder, first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree felonious assault, fourth-degree grand theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree tampering with evidence.

Attorneys say Mathews allegedly broke into the home of Louis Taylor, 87, and assaulted him on Oct. 24, 2011. Taylor was found the next day and later died of his injuries on Nov. 17, 2011.

Mathews was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 5, and is being held without bail until arraignment.