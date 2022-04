MARTIN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — James William Crabtree is wanted for First-Degree Assault and First-Degree Burglary for alleged involvement in a stabbing on Friday at Riverfront Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 298-2828 or 911.

The Sheriff’s Office says Crabtree is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.