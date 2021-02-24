Man wanted for several felonies in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted for several felonies in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James Richard King, 46, of St. Albans, is wanted for burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Officials say the charges are from a crime in February.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the KSCO by calling (304)-357-0169, sending an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, sending a Facebook message, or by reporting anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.