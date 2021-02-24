Countdown to Tax Day
Man wanted for several felonies in Kanawha County

Crime

by: Ashley Haycraft

James Richard King, 46, of Saint Albans, WV
(Courtesy: Kanawha Count Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted for several felonies in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James Richard King, 46, of St. Albans, is wanted for burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Officials say the charges are from a crime in February.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the KSCO by calling (304)-357-0169, sending an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, sending a Facebook message, or by reporting anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

