Man wanted in reported robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is searching for an unknown white male who robbed Pam’s in Huntington, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The unknown male brandished a firearm and demanded that the clerk hand over the money from the cash register. After collecting the money, the unknown male exited the store and fled west on foot in an the alley between the 900 block of Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Here are the images surveillance footage captured:

If you can identify this unknown male, the Huntington Police Department asks that you call 304-696-4420. If you know his location, please contact 911 and do not approach him, as he still may be armed.