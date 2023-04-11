MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of impersonating a paramedic in Mingo County has previously been in trouble for identity theft.

In 2015, Linn pleaded guilty in a Cumberland, Maryland, court for theft over $10,000 and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2016, Court records show that Linn was sentenced to 58 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and false statement in the acquisition of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Lee Linn, also known as Christopher Beckinsale, made a TikTok video on Feb. 2, 2023, saying that he was a paramedic and “provided care to an unknown individual.” The complaint says that Linn is not a paramedic in the state of West Virginia or any other state, confirmed by the Office of Medical Services for West Virginia through the National Emergency Services registry.

Linn, also known as Christopher Lee Beckinsale, is being charged with grand larceny, obtaining goods under false pretenses and impersonating a paramedic, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

13 News reached out to Linn via social media and he provided us with the following statement: