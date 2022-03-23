Telicia J. McClelland was arrested on May 5, 2021 and later sentenced to 16.5 years. (Photo courtesy Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren)

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced Telicia J. McClelland, 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, will serve a maximum allowable sentence of 16.5 years for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a first-degree felony.

On May 5, 2021, Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped McClelland for various traffic violations and smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. Troopers also saw marijuana in the center cup holder and floorboard.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and 894.6 grams of methamphetamine. McClelland was trafficking the methamphetamine from Dayton, Ohio, to Charleston, West Virginia. She was arrested at the scene.