Max train murder trial, found guilty on 12 counts

PORTLAND, OR (CBS) – A verdict in the max train murder trial; Jeremy Christian is found guilty on all 12 counts — all of them unanimous decisions by the jury.

Christian is accused of spewing racist, hate-filled rhetoric at a pair of black teenage girls on a light-rail train before fatally stabbing two people who tried to help them.

He was convicted of murder on Thursday.

The jury did have questions; pausing deliberations to ask Judge Albrecht to clarify the intimidation in the second degree charge.

Those intimidation charges relate to Walia Mohamed, Destinee Mangum, and Demetria Hester.

Mohamed and Magnum are the young women Christian started yelling racial slurs at on the max trian; leading up to the deadly stabbing of Talesian Namke Mache and Ricky Best.

Christian threatened and attacked Hester a day before the deadly max stabbing; after yelling racist statements at her and she asked him to stop.