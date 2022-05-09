HUNTINGTON, WV — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), two men were sentenced to prison Monday for participating in a multistate drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Edward Shane Midkiff, 35, and Mark Anthony Chandler, 31, both of Huntington, were given prison sentences followed by supervised release.

According to court documents and statements, Midkiff admitted he arranged a methamphetamine purchase unknowingly with a confidential informant on Jan. 12, 2021. Midkiff allegedly met the informant at a Huntington location and sold them methamphetamine.

On the other hand, Chandler admitted he received about half a kilogram of cocaine from a codefendant in Huntington on June 30, 2021.

Chandler was allegedly in a vehicle transporting the cocaine to another location when a deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop. The DOJ said Chandler fled and was arrested on a later date.

Law enforcement allegedly found cocaine and a 9mm pistol in Chandler’s abandoned vehicle. Chandler admitted that he intended to distribute the cocaine.

Midkiff was sentenced to three years and one month for distribution of methamphetamine. Chandler was sentenced to four years and four months for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Each prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

All 18 individuals indicted in this case have pleaded guilty — the result of a long-term investigation in which law enforcement seized more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, 14 firearms and $335,000.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the FBI, the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force, the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Columbus, Ohio.