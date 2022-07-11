HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man who pointed a firearm at a woman outside of a Huntington bar in Oct. 2021 has been sentenced to three years and five months behind bars on Monday.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the 34-year-old Detroit, Michigan resident Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, will spend three years and five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

They say that on Oct. 17, 2021, Greenlee brandished a firearm and pointed it at a woman outside of a bar in Huntington.

The press release says law enforcement found Greenlee outside of the bar with a loaded Springfield XD 10mm handgun in his waistband. They say Greenlee admitted to having the firearm and that it was previously reported as stolen.

Greenlee says he knew he was not allowed to have a firearm because he had been convicted of first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court on May 6, 2014, according to the DOJ. It says people with a prior felony conviction cannot have a firearm or ammunition.

Greenlee is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.