KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Amandalee Grace Ferguson-Barnett is a 17 year old female who has fled from her guardians. She is 5’3″ tall, weighs 128 pounds, has blue eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously send information through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.