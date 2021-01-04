Missouri murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Missouri suspected of murder has been arrested in West Virginia.

Officials with the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia say Stacy Andrew Gipson was arrested after a brief foot pursuit in the Bigley Avenue area of Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the USMS, Gipson was wanted for the alleged murder of another individual in southern Missouri on Dec. 1, 2020.

The USMSSWV teamed up with its C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force partners of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ravenswood Police Department.