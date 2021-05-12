More than 16 shots fired in Williamson residential shooting

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Officers received a call Wednesday morning at around 1:00 am that a gunman shot multiple rounds in a residential area.

The Williamson Police Department, Mingo County Sheriffs Department, and West Virginia State Troopers all responded to the shooting.

“We recovered shell casings. 16 that we counted from different various areas,” said Chief Grady Dotson, Williamson Police Department.

Luckily no one was hurt.

“Officers set up and secured the scene. They stayed back where they could grab the riffles. When they did that the alleged individual fired a couple of rounds towards the officers,” said Chief Dotson.

The alleged Gunman is 25-year-old Andrew Hicks of Williamson, West Virginia.

“Don’t really know the intent. We know the individual was highly intoxicated. He did make threats he would be arrested by the police,” said Chief Dotson.

Hicks eventually complied and was arrested. He has been charged with ten counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, four counts of attempted murder of an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, and battery and obstructing an officer.

We spoke to neighbors in the area that said it was a miracle no one was hurt.

“There are several residential homes in the area that had a bullet hole in them. So we’ve been going and checking in with them,” said Chief Dotson.

The alleged gunman is being held in the Logan County Reginal Jail and is awaiting his hearing.