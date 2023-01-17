HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison for selling more than 400 grams of fentanyl total over several occasions in West Virginia.

Raymond Jaquette Howard, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada, admitted he sold about 1.01 grams of fentanyl to an undercover informant at a motel in Huntington, West Virginia, on Sept. 22, 2021.

On Nov. 16, 2021, authorities searched Howard’s motel room and said they found about 4.6 pounds of fentanyl and a loaded pistol hidden in the ceiling. Howard admitted he planned to sell the fentanyl, according to court records.

Howard also admitted he told co-defendant David Anthony Wellman to sell amounts of fentanyl in 2021 between September and December. Officials said Wellman pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl on Sept. 28, 2022.

On Dec. 24, 2021, law enforcement stopped a car that Howard was a passenger in. The DOJ says officers searched the car and found about 399.6 grams of fentanyl in a backpack. Howard admitted he planned to sell the fentanyl or ask others to do so on his behalf.

Howard was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in prison followed by a five-year supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, and West Virginia State Police assisted in this case.