New details in shooting death of woman and unborn child in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We’re learning new details in the shooting death of a woman and her unborn child. There was an intense manhunt for the suspect, who was captured overnight and arraigned in a Boone County court.

The community of Comfort is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Ashley Goad and her unborn child after they were killed Monday. The suspect is 30-year-old Mitchell Hughes of Racine.

“It’s horrible, I never in this world thought that it would happen to her anyway. But I never thought something like this would happen around here but especially to her,” said Judith Green, a close friend of the victim.

Police say Hughes left the scene, and a manhunt unfolded in Kanawha State Forest, late into the night. He was later detained by Kanawha County Deputies.

“He had the stolen car at the shooting scene and then went to another place, we encountered him there. He was able to take a cruiser from there into Kanawha County,” said Chad Barker, the Boone County Sheriff.

Barker says there is no reason to believe the victim and suspect are connected at this time. “Right now it appears to be a random crime, ya know we’re still trying to investigate that.”

Barker says despite the chaos Monday night, the public is not in danger.

“He’s in jail, he needs to remain in jail and prison for the rest of his life for what he’s done. I mean, I think there’s no question there it’s a terrible crime and he needs to pay for what he’s done,” said Barker.

Close friends we spoke with say they’re having trouble wrapping their heads around the situation and remembering Ashley Goad for the person she was.

“I mean she was in her driveway, that’s supposed to be her safe place and it.. it wasn’t,” says Green. “She was the type of person you wanted in your corner. She was the type of person that had that spirit that you wanted to be around no matter how bad of day she was having or even if she was having a bad day she always wanted to make you smile,” adds Green.

Mitchell Hughes is being charged on two counts of first-degree murder, one for the victim Ashley Goad and the second for her unborn child.

