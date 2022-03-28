WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Nicolas County man has been charged after traveling to Webster County in an attempt to have sex with a minor.

On March 26, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department were advised of an adult male attempting to solicit a juvenile female for sexual activity over the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

Jose Flores-Valerio

Deputies learned that Jose Flores-Valerio, 21, of Dixie, had been talking to an individual he assumed was a 13-year-old girl “about sexual matters and had been forming a plan to meet and have sex,” deputies said.

During the conversation, Flores-Valerio stated he “should bring ‘rubbers’ or ‘condoms’,” and then traveled from his home in order to meet the presumed 13-year-old at a planned meeting location in Camden on Gauley, according to the complaint.

Once Flores-Valerio arrived at the meeting location, deputies removed him from his vehicle and asked if [he] knew why they were there, to which he replied he did, deputies said.

Deputies looked in the center console of the vehicle and located condoms; after being read his Miranda statement, Flores-Valerio admitted to talking with a person he believed to be a juvenile about sex, and that he “had traveled to Webster County today with the intention of picking up [the juvenile] and having sex with her,” according to the complaint.

Flores-Valerio has been charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.