CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a woman on Wednesday for supplying an AR-15 rifle to Richie Holcomb, who shot and killed a Nicholas County deputy in June.

41-year-old Melanie Clodfelter of Summersville is charged with making a false statement by unlawfully selling a firearm to a convicted felon, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that Clodfelter purchased a Radical Firearms rifle in Nicholas County on Nov. 17, 2021, and provided it to Richie Holcomb.

Holcomb and his friend Brent Tyler Kelly, barricaded themselves inside a camper and fired on police, killing Deputy Tom Baker.

Holcomb was killed by police during the incident and Kelly was arrested for murder in the first degree.

It is not clear when Clodfelter will be back in court or the penalties for her charges.

This is a developing story. 13 News will provide more information as it becomes available.