HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Nigeria that lives in Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for his role in a romance fraud scheme.

Court documents say 28-year-old Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, defrauded more than 200 victims from May 2019 to December 2019 for at least $2.5 million while living in Huntington, West Virginia. It says many of the victims were elderly.

It says Ogudu would create fake profiles using fake images, names and locations on social media looking for romantic, platonic or other close relationships. He would then have them send money.

A press release from the Department of Justice says he would keep some of the money and would then send the money to other people involved in the scheme through Zelle.

Ogudu is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering

After his prison sentence, Ogudu will have three years of supervised release and has to pay $324,865.85 in restitution.