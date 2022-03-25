SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Sheriff David Thoroughman with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force made multiple drug-related arrests in three separate incidents between January and March.

Friday, Jan. 28

The Task Force, Piketon and Waverly police departments, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a narcotics search warrant at 712 Markham Road in Waverly. Multiple people were arrested at the scene, including two wanted for drug trafficking arrest warrants.

Sheriff Thoroughman said law enforcement found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia. The items were found in the garage of the home and in two campers on the property.

More arrests and charges are pending.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Matthew Overly and two others were arrested on warrants at Overly’s home, 5009 Morgan’s Ford Road in Waverly.

The Task Force, U.S. Marshals, Ohio Adult Parole Authority (A.P.A.) and Pike County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices executed an A.P.A. warrant at Overly’s home. Sheriff Thoroughman reported that A.P.A. officers found digital scales, drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. The suspected drugs were taken by the Task Force.

(Photo courtesy of Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

The case is still under investigation. More charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Aggravated Possession of Methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies, will be filed in an upcoming Pike County Grand Jury.

Monday, March 14

Allen and Peggy Lansing were arrested after the Task Force and Portsmouth PD Swat executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the Lansing’s home, 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, Task Force agents seized about 48 grams of suspected cocaine, 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 123 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, $22,534 in cash, several vehicles and other property.

Allen Lansing was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (first-degree felony) and Possession of Drugs (second-degree felony). Peggy Lansing was also charged with first-degree Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

The case will be sent to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone wishing to make a drug report can call the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Tips will remain anonymous.