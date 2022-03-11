ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a Wilkesville man was arrested for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenager on March 9. The man was actually speaking with a detective undercover as a 14-year-old girl.

Jason Dummitt, age 42, allegedly began speaking with the detective on social media. Dummit was told he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl but allegedly continued the conversation anyway for almost three weeks.

Dummit allegedly ask for nude images, described sexual acts, and planned a private meeting with the undercover detective.

Dummit was told many times he was speaking with a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly demonstrated he understood this by asking about school and parents and telling the agent not to tell anyone about their relationship.

Dummit allegedly attempted to meet with what he thought was a teenage girl. Instead he was arrested by Athens County sheriffs and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Dummit is charged with Importuning, a fifth-degree felony. The investigation is still underway, and more charges are expected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office were involved in the investigation.

“I encourage all parents and caregivers to be always vigilant regarding the internet usage of their children, as this is a frequent method for predators to seek new victims,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said.