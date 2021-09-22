Ohio crime lab uses state-of-the-art technology, science to keep the community safe

London, OH (WOWK)—When crimes happen in your community, law enforcement officers rely on solid evidence to put those responsible behind bars. At Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab state of the art technology and science benefit agencies across the state.

Whether it be a property crime or a drug investigation, quality evidence can make or break a case. In Ohio, a team of forensic scientists delivers results every day.

“Most of the police agencies in Ohio aren’t big enough to support this kind of stuff,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “It is expensive. Scientists are expensive.”

In the Latent Prints department at the BCI lab scientist Ashley Owen examines fingerprints collected at various crime scenes.

“Not only have I taken pictures, I’ve run them through to make them grayscale and then I have analyzed those images to determine if they are sufficient,” she said, describing the early stages of a long process.

That’s just one of many things they can do at BCI. They can also look for DNA from bodily fluids and cellular material left at crime scenes.

One of their other key functions is identifying illegal drugs that have been seized. It is an activity that is dangerous for those working with the materials.

They are also able to test and examine firearms to find possible links to specific crimes, using computer technology to look for the smallest details.

BCI handles over 200,000 pieces of evidence annually. To find out more about what happens at the facility click here.