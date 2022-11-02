SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and the Adult Parole Authority conducted sex offender house checks on Monday, Oct. 31. The house checks helped verify that registered sex offenders were in compliance with their probation by not participating in Trick-or-Treat.

Eight compliance checks were conducted in Portsmouth, West Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and New Boston. Four compliance checks were also performed on high-risk offenders in the area. Sheriff Thoroughmn says all sex offenders were in compliance with their probation, and one high-risk offender was arrested for violating parole.

Johnny Shane Warner, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested on Monday for allegedly possessing fentanyl and drug-related items. Additional charges will be considered by the Scioto County Grand Jury.