Ohio man charged in connection with Huntington credit union robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington Police, a man has been charged in connection with a robbery that took place at the Star USA Federal Credit Union in Huntington on Friday, October 8.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dandre Lemont Noble, of Elyria, Ohio, has been charged with robbery or attempted robbery of a bank.

Both the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the FBI determined in a joint investigation that two masked black men armed with handguns entered the credit union at 3:51 p.m. on October 8 and demanded money from the bank teller. They stole an undisclosed amount of money while threatening several people with their weapons and fled the scene.

A patrol officer saw Mr. Noble near the scene of the robbery, and Mr. Noble fled when approached by the officer. He was taken into custody on an unrelated charge for a parole violation in Ohio. At the time, police did not know whether Noble was directly involved with the robbery. On Friday, October 15, police confirmed that would indeed be charged in connection to the crime.

Police are still trying to investigate the identity of the second subject involved in the crime.

Anyone with information should call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.