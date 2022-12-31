ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio.
Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a man allegedly found the debit card in a parking lot and used it to buy a 34-cent sucker (also known as a lollipop) at a local business.
Joshua Burchfield, 50, of The Plains was arrested for misuse of credit cards and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.