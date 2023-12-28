COVINGTON, KY (WOWK) – A man from Ohio has been sentenced in Kentucky in connection to interstate prostitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Leon Sims was sentenced to 37 months in prison for arranging the prostitution of victims. One victim is a woman he’s accused of taking from Kentucky and transporting to Ohio and California for these purposes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records say during the investigation, law enforcement officers responded to an online ad for prostitution services. The investigators then watched Sims take a victim to a hotel room and wait for her in a vehicle. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, between at least October 2020 through January 2021, Sims used online advertisements to arrange prostitution activities and manage the prostitution activities. Court records say he then kept the profits from those activities.

It was determined that Sims used methods of fraud and threats to get victims to participate. Court documents say this included verbal threats, withholding basic necessities, and false promises.

Federal law requires Sims to serve at least 85% of his prison sentence, and once he is released, he will be on supervised probation for three years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says.